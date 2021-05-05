Tipperary constituents invited to have their say to shape the future of remote working in online public meeting

Fine Gael wants to hear the views of people in Tipperary on remote working in an online event to be attended by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, and Senator Garret Ahearn.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn is encouraging constituents to register online and take part in a discussion on remote working, which will take place on Tuesday, 11th May at 8pm.

This is the eighth meeting in a series of online events taking place under the brand “Shape Your Future” which is being organised by Fine Gael.

The party would like to hear the views of members of the public on a range of issues and encourage engagement between them and their local representatives.

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar, said: “We want remote and flexible working to be a much bigger part of life after Covid.

“The pandemic has demonstrated what is possible and the Government is now putting in place the necessary laws, codes of practice and incentives to make it a more viable option in the long-term.

“We know that while the requirement to work from home has been welcome for many, others have found it challenging so we are keen to get the balance right and will be prioritising flexibility and what works best for the individual employee and employer.

“This discussion is a great opportunity to share your experience and hear about the Government’s plans as we incorporate what we have learned over the past year and plan for what the world of work will look like when the pandemic ends.”

People can take part in the event by registering their details through Fine Gael’s dedicated website at https://smex-ctp.trendmicro. com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/ query?url=https%3a%2f%2fwww. finegael.ie%2fshapeyourfuture% 2ftipperary%2f&umid=58d6cba2- 0716-449a-90f9-d78b9932f617& auth= 6872f6337a9b3dc6b8deb7cd57f447 4464102c3f- 5eaafa56cb71881302bdc8470053d4 43b7e0f61a

Senator Ahearn added: “The way we work has changed over the last year and more people want to explore the option of remote working. Thousands of people in Tipperary travel to Cork, Limerick, Waterford or Dublin on a daily basis to work.

“The option of remote working was never available before. Now the possibility is here. We need to invest in remote working hubs in towns and villages across the county. Tipperary could benefit greatly from investment in remote working hubs.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in remote working to register for this online event. This is an opportunity to air your views and have Tipperary’s voice heard on such an important issue.” Senator Ahearn concluded.