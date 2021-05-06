Backlog of driving tests must be resolved - McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath raised the issue of Theory Tests, Driving Lessons and Driving Tests in the Dáil recently.



“There are legions of young people and old people trying to get theory tests, trying to get lessons, and trying to get driving tests, and something has to be done.



“I raised it with the Tanaiste but no action has been taken. We have to have a debate on this issue. It’s so important in the health services, with nurses having to train, and go from place to place.



“Especially in rural Ireland, people cannot go anywhere without the gluaiséan. We need urgent action on this issue.”



Taoiseach Michéal Martin responded: “The government has moved on this. We have decided on a gradual and phased reopening of drivers’ services through the Road Safety Authority from May 10. The RSA has recruited 40 more testers who are currently being trained and will be deployed from June.



“That’s to deal with the backlog of tests. Plans are also underway to recruit a further 40 testers, and to add up to 20 driving test centres.”



The gradual reopening of services will not immediately solve the backlogs, added Deputy Martin, but every possible measure is being put in place to ensure that the maximum number of customers can be served.