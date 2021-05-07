Funeral of former Mayor of Clonmel Tom Ambrose will take place on Sunday

Former Mayor of Clonmel Tom Ambrose will be laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery in Clonmel following his funeral mass in SS Peter & Paul's Church in Clonmel on Sunday.

The funeral will arrive at the Clonmel town centre church at 1.45pm for a private funeral Mass in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions guidelines at 2pm. The ceremony can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul,

Mr Ambrose from Melview, Clonmel and formerly of Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel on Wednesday.

The retired Clonmel High School teacher was a well known and popular Fianna Fail councillor in Clonmel for 35 years. He was a former Mayor of Clonmel, chairman of South Tipperary County Council, chairman of the South Eastern Health Board and UCD board member.

Tom is sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, children Tom, Maria, Kevin, Norah, Siobhan and Patrick, brothers Canon James (Seamus), Patrick and Michael, sisters Kathy, Ann, Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Bim, sons-in-law Kevin and Nelson, adored grandfather of Conor, Sarah, Lorcan, Thomas, Zoe-Joan, Stephen and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends.