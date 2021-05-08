Tipperary council organises webinar about outdoor dining support scheme for businesses

Tipperary County Council is organising a webinar to help the owners of local restaurants and pubs planning to develop or enhance outdoor dining spaces this summer as the country's hospitality sector re-opens following months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar, which will take place on May 13 at 2pm, will outline details of a support scheme for businesses in the food serving sector.

To check your eligibility to apply for the scheme log onto:

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/forms/outdoor-seating-accessories-scheme-application-form



The webinar will be conducted via Zoom. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is essential. You can register by emailing tourism@tipperarycoco.ie.