Irish Water to replace 6km of water mains in Kilfeacle area

Irish Water has approved the replacement of 6km of old water mains along the N74 between Kilfeacle and Thomastown but a councillor has criticised the long time frame for the project.

The utility plans to replace 1.2km of the 6km of water mains located along the N74 between Kilfeacle and Thomastown this year.

Cashel Cllr Declan Burgess has welcomed the news that Irish Water is to replace this 6km of water main but says he is deeply concerned at the length of time it will take to rollout the entire project.

He stresses the replacement of this 6km of water mains is urgent as 60 households in this area are living under a boil water notice for more than 18 months.

“I expressed my concerns directly to Irish Water operational manager, Duane O’Brien, and highlighted the impact this issue is having for the many households and families who have been suffering with this boil water notice for over 18 months.

“This is one of the longest standing boiled water notices nationally.

“Irish Water need to treat this project as a top priority,” said the Fine Gael councillor who has lobbied Irish Water extensively for the replacement of these water mains.

Cllr Burgess said he has also called on Irish Water to “up its game” and improve its communication strategy with residents affected by this issue.

He said he was informed the first phase of the mains replacement will begin at the Thomastown Cross side and proceed towards Kilfeacle. A start date for the project has not yet been scheduled.

A statement from Irish Water confirmed the utility has approved the design and construction of approximately 6km of new cast iron water mains between Thomastown and Kilfeakle on a phased basis.

The utility said an initial 1.2km priority section has been identified and construction is expected to get underway this year subject to funding and other approvals. The remaining sections will be delivered pending budget availability.

This investment was being prioritised to address issues with the local network where a boil water has been in place since October, 2019.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s operations lead, said: “We understand the inconvenience this boil water notice is causing to local customers and would like to assure them we are working as a matter of priority to resolve this issue.

“A number of remedial works have been undertaken to date. As a result we were able to remove approximately 40 properties from the boil water notice last year.

“We are hopeful that this upgrade of the old water main will enable us to make further progress.”

“Unfortunately a definite time frame cannot be provided at this stage for the lifting of the boil water notice.

“Any decision to remove the boil water notice from some or all of the affected area will have to be taken in consultation with HSE following satisfactory monitoring results.

“We will continue to provide updates to the local community and their elected representatives as we progress this work,” he added.