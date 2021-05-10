Tipperary County Council guidelines for Covid reopening on May 10

Tipperary County Council would like to reassure our citizens during this difficult time that the health and wellbeing of our customers, Councillors, employees and their families continues to be of the upmost importance and it is our intention to ensure that service provision is maintained at its highest capacity in accordance with relevant public health advice and standard operating guidelines.

Civic Offices Access Arrangements

Access to all Council offices will continue to be restricted to an appointment-based service and offices will be closed to walk-in services to support reduced mobility.

Access to all essential services can be made by phone, post, email and online. Attendance at Civic and District Offices will be by facilitated by appointment only, where considered necessary.

Tipperary County Council’s services will continue to remain available for residents, communities and businesses throughout Tipperary, with a vast number of services accessible from the safety of their homes. As a provider of essential services, this Council is required to serve, lead and represent its communities in the physical, economic and community development of its towns and counties and regardless of the level of Covid-19 related restrictions being applied, Council staff are working to ensure continuity of our essential and critical services across our key operations.

The full suite of services provided via our Planning, Roads, Housing, Environment, Engineering and Municipal Districts Departments will continue to be delivered throughout Tipperary County.



The following paragraphs provide a summary overview of certain restrictions that will apply to certain services during the current Covid-19 Level 5 Restriction period:

Customer Services

To access our services please contact our Customer Services team by telephone 0761 06 5000, by email – customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie or on-line www.tipperarycoco.ie

Tipperary Covid-19 Community Response Helpline

The helpline can put you in touch with local volunteers who can assist with delivering basic needs such as shopping, medicine, fuel, etc. to those who need it. The helpline is open seven days a week from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Call: 0761 06 5000 Monday to Friday 9.30pm to 4.30pm or 1890 923 948 outside of those times i.e. before 9.30am and after 4.30pm Monday to Friday and at Weekends;

Online at https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/eform/submit/covid-19-assistance-request-form

Email: customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Outdoor playgrounds, parks and leisure facilities

• Playgrounds are open with protective measures in place.

• Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will reopen for individual training only with effect from 7th June 2021.

Cultural facilities

• Libraries will reopen for lending/printing/scanning and photocopying services. No access to reader spaces/PC’s. The full range of library services available during closure may be viewed at: www.tipperarylibraries.ie/

• All indoor cultural venues including Museums, Galleries and Arts centres will open in accordance with public health/government guidelines. Organised outdoor gatherings with a maximum attendance of 15 people.

Motor tax

• Motor Tax offices at Clonmel and Nenagh will be closed but services can also be availed of online at www.motortax.ie. Customers can also post their applications to Tipperary County Council for same-day processing.

Housing

• All Housing services continue but should be accessed by appointment.

• Housing Allocations - by appointment only for collection of keys;

• Housing maintenance, estate management services and rental inspections will only be provided for emergency call-outs as required;

• Homeless service supports are available to those homeless or at risk of homelessness by appointment only and can be contacted on 0761 06 5000 however please be mindful that due to the volume of calls you may be asked to leave a message and you will receive a call back.

• All Housing construction activity will cease subject to the following exemptions:

o Designated social housing projects deemed essential that will be completed by 28 February 2021

o Housing voids works

o Housing adaptation works with consent of owner

Roads and Transportation

• The repair, maintenance and construction of critical road and drainage infrastructure.

• Street cleaning services

• Extreme weather events – crews will respond to severe weather events including flooding, storms and heavy snowfall.

• Flood Prevention Scheme (Clonmel) - normal operations and monitoring.

• Countywide Winter Maintenance Salting Programme

• Public Lighting

• Road opening licences, roads abutting certificates and abnormal loads permits administration

• Essential elements of Roads Capital Works Programme

• Car parks remain open.

Water Services

• This is deemed an essential public service and in general business will continue as normal.

Planning

• Our Planning Services are continuing to be provided through a combination of remote working and staff rotas in both the Clonmel and Nenagh offices.

• Planning applications will continue to be processed and are available online at www.tipperarycoco.ie or at the Council offices between 9:30am and 4.30pm. Pre-planning meetings will continue to be facilitated via electronic means and/or phone calls. Please contact 0761 06 5000.

• Planning activities are considered an essential service and this allows the public to still engage in the statutory planning process including making or inspecting a planning application or appeal, making an observation or submission or participating in a Development Plan process or to inspect a site notice.

Local Enterprise Office

• Local Enterprise Office Tipperary continues to offer services via online, email and telephone.

• The Local Enterprise Office is helping businesses respond to the Covid-19 emergency through a range of supports, including free mentoring, free online training, webinars, Trading Online Voucher Scheme, Covid-19 business loans, LEAN for Micro and LEO financial supports.

• The Local Enterprise Office also has Brexit-specific supports including free 1:1 Brexit risk assessment and customs training.

For information, please visit: www.tipperarycoco.ie/community-and-economic-development

Environment and Climate Action

Our environment and climate action services are continuing to be provided through a combination of remote working and staff rotas in both the Clonmel and Nenagh offices.

To make a report relating to environmental protection please contact us by email at customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie, by phone at 0761 06 5000 or by letter.

• Civic Amenity Sites - The Civic Amenity Sites will continue to provide waste disposal services at the following locations:

o Tipperary Town - Donohill

o Roscrea - Dublin Rd

o Nenagh

o Clonmel - Carrigeen

o Cashel – Waller’s Lot

Tipperary County Council is requesting that only visits for essential waste disposal purposes (day-to-day household waste and recycling items) are conducted and that non-essential visits (garage/house clear-outs) are not carried out during the ongoing period of restrictions.

• Bring banks - Bring bank sites around the county continue to be monitored and serviced. These banks are provided for glass, cans and textile recycling only and should not be used for the disposal of any other types of waste. Please follow the instructions on site. For more information on managing your household waste - Visit www.mywaste.ie

• Community Services – on a call out basis;

o Control of Horses

o Control of Dogs

LAWPRO

• Support central government on water quality restoration and protection

• Support the EPA on prioritisation of rivers/lakes for assessment

• Phased return to field work and maintain contact with local community groups and stakeholders, including announcement of project grant funding.

Fire and Emergency Services

• Fire and rescue services remain operational out of each of our 12 Fire Stations in Borrisokane, Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Clonmel, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Newport, Roscrea, Templemore, Thurles, and Tipperary Town).

• Access to offices at both Nenagh and Clonmel Fire Stations will be restricted to an appointment-based service and offices will be closed to walk-in services to support reduced mobility.

Civil Defence

• Civil Defence remains operational as a support to the Principal Response Agencies.

Corporate Services

• Communications – Continue to support national messaging at critical stage;

• Meetings Administration – Ongoing communication with members and the Plenary Council and Municipal Districts will continue to meet monthly remotely by zoom during level 5 restrictions.

• Facility Management – Maintenance of Council owned buildings;

Finance

• Accounts payable - supplier payment

• Accounts Receivable/Cash Desk – by post, phone and online

• Motor Tax postal and online applications continue

Municipal Districts

• Attendance at District Offices will be by facilitated by appointment only, where considered necessary

• Burials continue in accordance with local arrangements;

• Street cleaning and emptying litter bins continues as normal;

• Routine housing maintenance work will be suspended but essential emergency works will continue;

• Parks & Playgrounds to remain open;

• Site Inspections / house visits / Other Calls will be suspended;