No fines have been imposed by Tipperary County Council for dog fouling

Tipperary County Council hasn’t been able to fine people for dog fouling because of issues around establishing the ownership of the dogs.

That was the news replayed to members of Clonmel Borough District by Marian O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer in Tipperary County Council’s Environment Section, at a recent meeting.

Before a fine was issued, the litter warden had to witness the dog fouling incident and had to establish if the person was the dog’s owner.

Ms O’Neill admitted that it was very difficult to issue fines in this regard.

The issue of fining people for dog fouling had been raised by District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose.

