No fines have been imposed by Tipperary County Council for dog fouling
The litter warden has to witness the dog fouling incident and has to establish if the person was the dog’s owner
'Very difficult' to issue fines, says council official
Tipperary County Council hasn’t been able to fine people for dog fouling because of issues around establishing the ownership of the dogs.
That was the news replayed to members of Clonmel Borough District by Marian O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer in Tipperary County Council’s Environment Section, at a recent meeting.
Before a fine was issued, the litter warden had to witness the dog fouling incident and had to establish if the person was the dog’s owner.
Ms O’Neill admitted that it was very difficult to issue fines in this regard.
The issue of fining people for dog fouling had been raised by District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose.
For more news see Tipperary people encouraged to be proactive about their mental health as Covid-19 restrictions are eased
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on