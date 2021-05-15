May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month - new signs all over Tipperary

To call attention to the dangers and vulnerabilities motorcyclists face on the road, May is designated Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Many crashes occur because motorcycles are hidden in a vehicle’s blind spot. Drivers should always make a visual check for motorcyclists by checking mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic and “Check Twice, Save a Life” is the motto of the current campaign.

With this in mind Tipperary County Council has come on board and erected signs all over the county to remind everyone to be safe and keep motorcyclists in mind.

Two signs have been erected in Cahir, one in the Castle Car Park and one on the Clogheen Road which is the gateway to the Vee and popular with motorbike enthusiasts.

There are also eight more motorcycle parking bays planned in Cahir to add to the existing ones. John O’Meara, General Services Supervisor with Tipperary County Council, and John Hallinan, who are both part of a local motorcycle enthusiasts group came along to Cahir last Friday to highlight the campaign and the new signage.