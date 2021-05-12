It's Mandy's Birthday on Thursday - Card requests for a ‘Little Blue Hero’

Card requests for a ‘Little Blue Hero’



Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Mandy Doyle from Cahir celebrates her 13th birthday on the May 13.

Mandy’s family would love if you could help them celebrate her birthday by sending her a birthday card which can be addressed to Garda Judy Davern, Community Policing Unit, Cahir Garda Station, Townspark, Cahir. E21D962.

Come on folks, let’s show a bit of our great community spirit and send Mandy a birthday card!