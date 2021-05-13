Ballymacarbry/Clonmel Road is closed due to accident

The Ballymacarbry/Clonmel Road (R671) just north of Ballymacarbry is closed until approximately midday as emergency services deal with a crash.

Meanwhile, traffic is now moving freely again on the N24 at the Kilheffernan Roundabout between Clonmel and Kilsheelan.

There were traffic delays at this location earlier this morning due to a two vehicle crash at the roundabout that occurred around 6.55am.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the occupants of the two vehicle weren't injured in the accident.