Ireland's major public transport providers urged to continue making services dementia-inclusive

Dementia advocate Kevin Quaid, speaking at an online national transport symposium, has called on Ireland’s major public transport providers to continue on the "heartening" journey in making their services dementia-inclusive, as the country starts to reopen from Covid-19 restrictions.

The online meeting, which was hosted by the Irish Dementia Working Group (IDWG), supported by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), and the HSE’s Dementia: Understand Together programme was attended by Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann, The National Transport Authority, Local Link, Dublin Airport Authority and Transdev as well as Go Upstream, Dublin City University and Age Friendly Ireland.

Kevin, who was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2017 aged just 53, believes the work that transport providers are undertaking to make their services dementia-inclusive is heartening and this work must be continued to ensure people with dementia can stay independent for as long as possible.

The online meeting heard that being able to travel can be a key factor in helping people with dementia to retain their independence and stay connected and engaged.

Ireland’s public transport providers are now making a huge difference in a person’s life by becoming dementia-inclusive and supporting passengers and employees affected by dementia.

Each year over 11,000 people in Ireland develop dementia. That’s 30 people every day.

Behind the numbers are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, neighbours and friends. All are living with a degenerative neurological condition that deeply affects their lives and the lives of people who care for them.

The majority of people with dementia in Ireland live in the community. These communities have been going through significant changes this year that have brought challenges for people with dementia and their families.

Making businesses, services and activities accessible to people with dementia, especially with Covid-19 restrictions changing the way we interact, is immensely important for their well-being.