Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run traffic collision on N24 near Clonmel

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a hit and run traffic collision near Clonmel early this morning.

Gardaí received a report shortly before 7am of a two car traffic collision at Kilheffernan Roundabout on the N24 between Clonmel and Kilsheelan. The driver of one of the cars failed to remain at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Following enquiries by Gardaí they discovered the car was stolen from the Limercourt area of Clonmel the day before. A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have since received reports that a number of cars were also broken into in the Limercourt and Old Toberaheena areas of Clonmel. Items such as electronic devices, money and documents were stolen during the incidents.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnesses either the collision, or any suspicious activity overnight in Limercourt or Old Toberaheena, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer said "I would like to remind everyone to never leave property in your car if possible and ensure your car is locked and alarmed. When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals."