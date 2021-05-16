Online public consultation exhibition planned for Tipperary wind farm proposal

A renewable energy company proposing to develop a wind farm between Drangan and Cloneen is organising a “virtual” public exhibition about its plans that goes live on Tuesday, May 18 and can be viewed online up to June 15.

The exhibition is being organised by ABO Wind Ireland Ltd, which is inviting the public to engage in a virtual public consultation where it displays its proposals for the wind farm within the townlands of Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan and Tullowcussaun.

The website where the public exhibition can be viewed is www.knockroe-windfarm.com.

“The interactive consultation will go live on Tuesday, May 18 and can be accessed anytime at your convenience up to June 15. It will give you the opportunity to view information pertaining to the proposed development and leave your feedback,” said the company in an advertisement published in this week's edition of The Nationalist.

Members of the ABO Wind Ireland project team will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have during the following times: Tuesday, May 18 from 6pm to 8pm and Thursday, May 20 from 6pm to 8pm.