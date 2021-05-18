Funding announced for Newcastle playground

Funding has been announced for the repair and upgrading of Newcastle Community Playground.

The approval of funding was welcomed by Cllr Mairin McGrath.

"I’m delighted to receive confirmation today that funding of €2,533 has been awarded by the Department of Children under the Capital Play and Recreation Scheme to go towards the repairs and upgrading of Newcastle Community Playground.

Newcastle playground was one of only two applications that went forward from Tipperary. I worked on submitting this application with staff in our Municipal District Office last month and am glad that the announcement came from Tipperary County Council today. I’m looking forward to working with our newly formed committee to get the playground back up and open for the children in Newcastle and beyond in coming months

There is some fundraising to do in the meantime though to make up the remaining costs so this isn’t the last you’ll hear from the us if anyone else would like to get on board/involved, feel free to message me!

A playground is a wonderful amenity in any community and it will be great to get ours repaired, upgraded and reopened having been closed for over a year," said Cllr McGrath.