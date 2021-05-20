Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - Dance and Drama and some judo too

This week our Throwback Thursday picture takes us all the way back to the beginning of this millennium and to Tipperary Town

Senior infants and first class from St Joseph's Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town who took part in the school's "Evening of Song, Dance and Drama" in May 2000.

Our photo shows Kate Ryan, Katie Ahearne, Ciara Buckley, Sophia Kingston, Elaine Bailey and Jean Fitzgerald.

Winners in the under 25kg final of the County Community Games Judo finals held in Fethard in May 2000: Daniel Hickey (joint third), Woodvale Walk, Fethard; Niall O'Donnell (winner), Cahir; Ben Walsh (silver) Main Street, Fethard and Tommy Sheehan (joint third), Woodvale Walk, Fethard