Emergency works in Cahir but good news coming down the tracks

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the decision for a rail freight service twice weekly from Ballina, Co Mayo to Bellview in Waterford. This service will start at the end of June in a deal between Irish Rail and XPO logistics to run a service twice weekly in each direction.

This will reduce emissions by 75% of each unit and opens up opportunities if such a service was considered through Cahir.

The forward planning to make a 2 track tunnel on the Tipperary Road in Cahir makes the area more acceptable for development of a rail/ truck depot and expand the service in the future. Moloney had previously mooted the idea of a return of Sugar beet manufacturing in Ireland could be at a site in Cahir mainly due to rail and road network as well as water, silt pits and the geographic location.

While the passenger times are not good and further work needs to be done with the department, Moloney is hopeful that once new appliances on order with IR are operational we will have further scope to put a case for connectivity at Limerick junction.

Emergency repair works will be carried out on the bridge at Abbey Street in Cahir for 3 weeks starting on 31st May and traffic management will be in place daily.

The Cahir councillor is also in contact with Irish rail regarding the station in Cahir and securing the building and opportunities for its usage.

If the proposed freight hub at Limerick Junction was fast tracked and it is due to become a freight hub for Munster then a Waterford to Limerick junction and the mid west region would further strengthen the local line through Cahir.