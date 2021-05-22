Minister Noonan commits to visiting Knocklofty House in Tipperary this summer

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has agreed to visit Knocklofty House this summer, it has been confirmed.

In recent months the deteriorating condition of the 18th century manor house near Clonmel has caused widespread concern, dismay and anger among the local community, which has launched a campaign to preserve the building.

The minister agreed to the visit following a Zoom meeting with Senator Garret Ahearn, Deputy Mattie McGrath, Cllr Máirín McGrath and members of the Save Knocklofty House group.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “I am delighted to welcome the minister to Knocklofty House this coming summer to discuss its future.

“I am hopeful that significant funding for works will be granted next year but I also think some emergency funding should be fast-tracked in the coming months.

“The minister has agreed to continue to engage with the Save Knocklofty House group and the local authority to put an application together for funding of emergency works that need to be done to the roof in particular, which could protect the building through the winter months.

“We must act as quickly as possible with Tipperary County Council, the local Save Knocklofty House group and the Department to submit an application.

“Knocklofty House is obviously a cornerstone within the community,” Senator Ahearn added.