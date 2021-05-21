Carrick on Suir District Court told that motorist had no permission to drive car

A man who drove a car belonging to the mother of his partner while she was visiting the Czech Republic without permission appeared before Carrick-on- District Court.

The driver of the car and the owner of the car both appeared before Terrence Finn on no insurance charges on the 18/January at Banagher Place,Piltown.

The driver Jiri Novotny and the owner of the car,Marie Filakova, both lived at the same address, 9 The Orchard,Piltown.

Jiri Novotny pleaded guilty to the charge and Marie Filakova contested the charge against her.

Gda Rafter told the court that he noticed a car that drove to the back of the car park at the Centra store in Piltown on January 18.He spoke to Jiri kNovtny who said the mother of his girlfriend was the owner of the car.Jiri Novtny said he did not think he had insurance and said he did not steal the car but that he did not get permission to drive it either. There was a lot of laundry in the house and he needed to get it done.His girlfriends mother had gone to the Czech Republic for five days and would be home the next day.

Gda Rafter said he spoke to Marie Filakova who said she did not want to make a complaint concerning the taking of the vehicle without permission .

Jiri Novtny told the court that he took the kep of th ecar which was in the hallway without permission as the mother of his girlfriend was in the Czefh Republic at the time. He lived with his partner , wyhich would be her daughter, and two children. They had lived in the house for the last five years.It was his fault, he did not get permission to drive the car.he had previously driven the car on one occasion.

"! did not even tell my partner, there was a lot of laundry to be done," he told Judge Finn.

Marie Filakova told the court that she was the owner of the vehicle and at the time was visiting the Czech Republic.She had no knowledge of him driving and she did not want to make a complaint because he was living with her daughter and two children.

Judge Finn said that the driver said he had previlously used the car without permission.The owner of the car had not given permission on that occasion and it was used again on an occasion the owner was out of the country and she had not taken any measures to ensure the vehicle was not used.marie Filakova was obliged to ensure the safe keeping of the vehicle.She left the county and left the temptation in her wake. Mr Novtny succombed to the temptation and he didnot have permission and she was obliged to ensure the keys were not available.She was negligent in respect of the matter.

The court was told that Jiri Novotny had four perevious convictions and Marie Filakova had no previous convictins.

Judge Finn imposed a €300 fine on Marie Filakova with no disqualification.

Judge Finn, dealing with Jiri Novotny, said the defendant took advantage of the womans absence and he had full knowledge of the consequenses. A fine of €700 was imposed and he was disqualified from driving for four years.