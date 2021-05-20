Primary school's walk gives funding boost to South Eastern Mountain Rescue team

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has received a €2,400 funding boost thanks to the students of Rathgormack National School.

The school, situated in the shadow of the Comeragh Mountains, raised the money through a charity walk it ran on Friday, April 23.

Acting principal Audrey Quigley said the school and local community wanted to do something for SEMRA in the wake of the team’s great work in the search for the late Gillian Ryan from Horse & Jockey who died in a tragic accident near Coumshingaun Lake last month. Chris Pires of SEMRA thanked the school, its pupils and their families for their huge generosity .