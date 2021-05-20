Over 20 jobs to be created at Tipp pharmaceutical plant if latest extension gets approval

The Health & Safety Authority has requested Tipperary County Council to delay its decision on pharmaceutial giant MSD’s planning application for another extension to its manufacturing plant near Carrick-on-Suir, which will create 24 new jobs if approved.

The council is scheduled to decide by Monday, May 24 whether to approve, reject or seek further information on the planning application that seeks the green light for a three-storey 3,266sqm “pilot plant” manufacturing facility at MSD Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

Brian Killen, AVP Operations and Plant Manager at MSD Ballydine, confirmed if the pilot plant is approved planning permission it will lead to the creation of 24 long term jobs at MSD Ballydine with 300 people employed during the construction of the building.

He said the additional expansion proposed by MSD was a ” further endorsement of the highly-skilled team we have working here in Ballydine and the important work they do”.

The creation of 24 jobs at the pilot plant would be in addition to an estimated 20 jobs that will be created when the new Research & Development and Formulation building currently under construction at MSD Ballydine is completed.

Planning permission for the R&D and Formulation building was granted last autumn and 220 workers are engaged in its construction. It is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023.

HSA request

The Health & Safety Authority has requested the council to seek further information on MSD’s latest planning application for the pilot manufacturing building in a submission it has made to the local authority.

In the submission, the HSA points out it has insufficient information to provide technical advice on the application to the local authority.

Submission author Dermot O’Callaghan of the Chemical Production & Storage section of the HSA, said the applicant has “not provided a cost benefit analysis and summary of the risk analysis as required by the HSA’s significant modification guidance document in this planning application”.

MSD Ballydine Ireland submitted the planning application for the pilot plant building on Tuesday, March 30.

The HSA submission is the only one the council has received in relation to the proposal.

According to the application, the pilot plant manufacturing facility would be 20.75m in height and linked to an existing 03 manufacturing building

. Permission is sought to alter the elevations of the 03 factory building to accommodate the new pilot plant.

It’s proposed to locate the pilot plant south of the new 6,400sqm Research & Development and Formulation building at the MSD Ballydine facility.

MSD currently employs about 500 people at its Ballydine plant, which produces medicines for conditions and illnesses ranging from HIV, diabetes and migraine to asthma and osteoporosis.