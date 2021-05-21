Roscrea Primary Care Centre creates openings for local industry

ONE of Ireland’s most ambitious building contractors, Townmore, seeks local suppliers for its pipeline of new projects, including the construction of an exciting new Primary Care Centre at the Maltings in Roscrea, TipperaryLive can reveal.



In June, Townmore will commence works on the construction of a new state-of-the-art Primary Care Centre at the Maltings, Roscrea.



The new facility, comprising 70,000 square feet of accommodation, will provide the town with healthcare facilities coupled with new retail outlets and spacious car parking.



Works also include the conservation and redevelopment of the existing malt buildings and boundaries, located on Gaol Road in Roscrea.



Townmore told TipperaryLive they are keen to engage with the local community and particularly, local subcontractors and suppliers across Tipperary and neighbouring counties for this and other construction projects in the region.



The supply chain being and team of personnel they hope to create includes crane drivers, general operatives, groundwork specialists, masons, steel workers, concrete subcontractors, roofers, scaffolding companies, plasterers, partitioning contractors and suppliers for all key materials for this project.



This list is a small part of the requirements and we would welcome any suppliers or subcontractors that would be interested in working with Townmore on the development at The Maltings and other projects nationwide.



Headquartered in Tullamore, County Offaly, Townmore also have offices in Dublin, Cork and London and over the past decade they have built a strong reputation in the industry as an emerging leader, delivering projects across the residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and education sectors.

Speaking about the commencement of the project, Regional Director Seamus Quirke said: “Townmore are delighted to continue our relationship with Bluemont in the development of another Primary Care Facility.



“We have completed numerous projects throughout Tipperary and are currently delivering projects in both Tipperary Town and Cahir. In each of our projects, we aim to involve the community as much as possible through engaging local suppliers, subcontractors and workers.



“We look forward to working in Roscrea and bringing much needed healthcare facilities to the town".

Suitably qualified providers are encouraged to contact the site team by email at roscreapcc@townmore.ie to arrange site meetings.