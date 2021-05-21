Roscrea Gardaí seek dash-cam footage for burglary investigation

GARDAÍ in Roscrea are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation of a burglary.



Gardaí in Roscrea are investigating a burglary which occurred on Friday 14th May 2021 at Clashagad, Roscrea.



The offending vehicle is believed to have been parked along the old N7 between Roscrea and Dunkerrin during the course of this Burglary.



An appeal has been issued to any drivers who may have used this road between 11.15am and 12.15pm and have dash-cam footage to contact Roscrea Gardai at (0505) 24230 or Nenagh Garda Station at (067) 50450.