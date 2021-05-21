Lack of pedestrian facilities angers Roscrea's Burgoo residents

Residents of the Burgoo area of Roscrea are concerned that pedestrians are being forgotten when recent roadworks renewed several parts of the town centre.



“A short strip of Tarmacadam is all we're looking for and we've tried contacting all the local Councillors about it - but we might as well be talking to the man on the moon”, was the angry summation of the current situation at the junction of Chapel Lane and Limerick Street by one local resident.



“We feel its because there are no businesses here and only residents that they've forgotten about us - but it won't be long until somebody is hurt there”, the local person said.



Limerick Street is one of the town's oldest residential areas and is home to a large aged population, who depend on quality pedestrian infrastructure for safe travel between home and the business centre of the town, the resident explained to TipperaryLive.



“There are plenty of us here who don't have good eyesight and depend on walking aids. If they'd just repair the small bit of Tarmacadam linking the footpath on Limerick Street and the corner onto Main Street and Chapel Lane it would be a great help”, they said.



The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the Municipal Council for the Roscrea area on Monday. Councillor Shane Lee told the meeting a member of the Roscrea Age Friendly group made a representation highlighting the safety concerns.



Cathaoirleach of the District, Cllr. Noel Coonan, said a renewal of the road surface complemented by appropriate road markings indicating pedestrians are crossing on the junction is needed.



“This is a particularly dangerous junction in the middle of the town”, Cllr. Coonan said.



Thomas Duffy, the Council's Senior Engineer for the District, said the local authority are aware of the pedestrian safety concerns in the Gantly Road and Chapel Lane/Limerick Street junction and plan to investigate a remedy.

“It might have to be placed on the three year roads plan”, he added.



“NO PROGRESS" ON ROSEMARY SQUARE



Separately, Mr Duffy said the Council has made “no progress” on creating a solution to the pedestrian safety concerns in Rosemary Square.



The Square, which is home to Roscrea's Fancy Fountain and a thriving commercial area, features several junctions where five roads converge and poses a series of complex problems for town planners.



“We are aware there are several safety issues there, but it is a large project and will require a lot of work to do anything meaningful with it. But it is in the project pipeline and will happen”, the Senior Engineer said.