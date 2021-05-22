HSE says all south Tipperary community health appointments will go ahead next week

All community healthcare appointments in South Tipperary and across the South East will proceed as normal next week, according to the HSE.



Business as usual also applies at the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres throughout the South East and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.



Existing HSE Covid 19 Testing Centres in the region also continue to operate seven days a week on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) basis.



The Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White confirmed this update for next week, as the HSE’s IT systems used from day to day to deliver and administer services continue to be shut down as a precaution whilst it and authorities address the effects of a cyber attack.



Speaking this afternoon, the Chief Officer said:



“It’s important to turn up for community healthcare appointments, for example at health centres and mental health clinics. In addition to Primary Care Centres operating as normal, it’s largely the case also with Mental Health services, Older Persons Care (home help for instance) and with support workers from Disability Services. Any change will be communicated directly to you by the HSE.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of everyone - and of course value the extraordinary efforts of our own teams to maintain services as best we can. We are also still working through a pandemic. I would ask the public to stay safe and continue practicing the basics as regards preventing the spread of Covid 19.”

“The HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy, Waterford and Wexford are continuing to operate. So too are the Testing Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.”



For updates, please see Health service disruptions - HSE.ie and @SouthEastCH on Twitter.