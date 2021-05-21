Concerns for future of Roscrea's ShannonDoc service

Roscrea's ShannonDoc after hours medical service may face a significant downgrade if plans to create a mobile service go ahead.



The "out-of-hours" service in Roscrea has been at the frontline of medical care in Roscrea since it was created in 2002 and ensures that ShannonDoc patients have continuous, round-the-clock medical support outside of normal surgery hours.



The service, considered invaluable by families from the Roscrea town and surrounding areas, might be downgraded to a permanent mobile service according to rumours from within the medical profession.



The issue was raised by Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Roscrea based elected representative, Michael Smith (FF), who urged that “action be taken immediately” to prevent the downgrading and called for a urgent meeting with HSE representatives.

“I hope it will be possible for us to write to the HSE and arrange a meeting - because I'm hearing very bad vibes about the future of ShannonDoc in Roscrea”, Cllr. Smith asked the Municipal Council's Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Noel Coonan (FG).



“We want the normal service retained in Roscrea and I'm hearing the ShannonDoc services are going to be completely reduced and we need to act now”, Cllr. Smith said.



Speaking to the TipperaryLive, Cllr. Smith said people in Roscrea accepted the changes to the ShannonDoc service during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that the prevailing belief was that normal services would resume as restrictions are eased.



“They're thinking of changing their approach in Roscrea and I'm very disappointed if that is the proposal.



“From what I've heard, because of Covid people accepted the HSE decision on changes to personnel and services, but it was always expected that as we approach post-Covid things would return and the normal service would be provided”, Cllr. Smith said.



Tipperary TD and Labour Party Leader, Deputy Alan Kelly also criticised any potential changes to long-term services in Roscrea when he spoke to the TipperaryLive.



“I'm very concerned about this idea that ShannonDoc could be replaced by a mobile service”, the former Labour spokesperson on health said.



“I will be seeking some clarity on this and will question how this could be operated in any comprehensive way”, Deputy Kelly said.