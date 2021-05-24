Walker rescued after collapsing on hike in Galtee Mountains

An elderly woman hiker was rescued from the Galtee Mountains yesterday afternoon after collapsing while walking with a group on Galteemore.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association received the call out to the incident at 2.47pm.

A SEMRA spokesperson said the casualty was part of a walking group that included a number of trained medical practitioners who were able to assess and comfort them.

He said weather conditions were poor with thunderstorms and hail showers but the hillwalkers were well prepared and had suitable clothing, footwear, rain gear, food and hot drinks which enabled them to keep comfortable and warm while they waited for assistance.

SEMRA team members arrived at the Black Road car park at 3.25pm where they were met with gardaí and started making their way up the Black Road shortly after.

The Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 117, based in Waterford, was also tasked and during a short break in the bad weather managed to evacuate the casualty from the mountainside by 4pm and brought her to Limerick University Hospital.

SEMRA members escorted a group of the remaining hill walkers to waiting team vehicles which transported the walkers down the hill.