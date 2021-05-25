Boost for popular Tipperary building as Mountain Lodge receives Heritage Council Grant

Heritage Council Grant for Mountain Lodge

The Mountain Lodge Restoration Project received a boost with a Grant from the Heritage Council. The grant of €3,670 will be used by Burncourt Community Council to deal with a problem of dry rot in some of the rooms. This is another step forward in the ongoing restoration project. Work for the future will involve:

Re-design and replacement of toilet and shower block

Installation of industrial kitchen

Decorative upgrade

Groundworks and fencing to the surrounds

All of the above will entail a lot of work and a significant cost.

Though substantial grant aid has been received to date , shortfalls not covered by Grant aid have to be raised by the Mountain Lodge Committee and by the securing of loans with subsequent interest repayments to continue financing the project. Any support towards the ongoing work would be most appreciated.