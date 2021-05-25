Bookings boost for Tipperary hotels and guesthouses ahead of reopening

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Tipperary and across the country are welcoming the increase in bookings that has followed the Government’s recent announcement that hotels will reopen on June 2.

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) shows booking levels nationally now average 31% for July and 27% for August – the key summer months. This compares to levels of 23% and 21% respectively just ahead of the announcement.

As hotels and guesthouses across the country prepare to reopen Colm Neville, chair of the south east branch of the IHF, is calling on the Government to facilitate the return of vaccinated overseas travellers quickly to give a clear sign to overseas markets too that Ireland is open for business again, similar to reopening announcements in other European countries such as Greece, Portugal and Malta.

“The increase in bookings in the past fortnight has been a welcome morale boost to our members and the thousands of people employed in Irish hotels," says Mr Neville.

"The domestic market was a real positive last year and we expect home holidays to be very important for the sector again this year.

"Not surprisingly, as indicated by our latest survey, we would expect to see stronger demand in popular tourism destinations and hotels offering packages and facilities for families. However, we would encourage people to explore all parts across the country, as they did last year. There is excellent value available.

"Guests should shop around and contact hotels directly to find out what special offers are available, including midweek specials for those whose dates are flexible,” he added.

Mr Neville is also calling on the Government to implement the EU Covid-19 Travel Certificate, expected to be approved by the EU next month, as quickly as possible.

“This would send a very clear signal that Ireland is reopening for tourism when it is safe to travel and will facilitate the necessary lead times for planning holidays and business travel. As an island nation international tourism is critically important, accounting for over 70% of tourism revenue pre-Covid," he stated.