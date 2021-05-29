Great work continues apace as Cahir get ready for Tidy Town competition

Last week’s announcement that there will be a National Tidy Towns competition has been welcomed by Cahir local councillor and Tidy Towns activist Andy Moloney.

The later closing date of July 2 will help our case here in Cahir as a lot of work has been happening over the last 18 months on walks, trails and planting. A lot of this planting will need to mature over the coming years but the fact that it has started will help.

While the wildflower will probably not be in full bloom for judging there will be reference to it in the application form and members will now trawl through their list of activities since the last competition and put them on paper in an effort to convince the judges that we have improved in many areas to warrant a good score.

There has to be a fine balance between wildlife and tidiness and Cahir is well suited to that with Woodlands coming right into the castle car park and all the walks are being surrounded with wildlife habitats. Sustainable planting has been one area we have concentrated on and also the whole area around pollination and connectivity of the special areas of conservation.

Improvements made by the council and the ORIS funding will definitely help our case with improved access around town and a focus on opening up the town for walking during Covid. While the group and the council can only do so much, we are now calling on members of the public to help with the final touches. If everyone would take a look outside their own door and remove any weeds or litter it would help. We are not asking for baskets of flowers or a big spend from households but when a town is judged it is judged from everything from the approach roads right to the square. Every little helps, so painting, planting and tidiness all come into play.

This week we will put out some flower planters and revamp some of the older ones. We would still like to remind the public that our drinks can collection which is a huge source of income this year, will take place again on the first Saturday in June which is June 5. Anyone that is not able to make the time on the day can contact any Tidy Towns member to make alternative arrangements.

We would like to thank Eoin Fogarty of the council outdoor staff for the bug hotels and the council for providing the disability tables as part of the Inch Field upgrading. Our bat boxes are still holding out well on up in the tree in the Inch too.

Over the coming weeks we will be stepping up the gears as most members are now vaccinated so can move about more freely and we will concentrate on painting, weeding, planting and litter. But please remember, we cannot take Cahir to the next level without your help.