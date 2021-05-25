Gardaí investigate theft of power tools from van in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the theft of power tools from a van and the damaging of a car in Tipperary Town.

The power tools were stolen from a van parked on Dillon Street between 11.30pm and 7.45am on Monday, May 17.

An 18 registration Ford Focus parked at Kickham Place was extensively scratched with a key around 2pm the same day. Anyone with information on these two crimes should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.