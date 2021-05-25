Shopping trolley bay damaged at Tipperary Town supermarket

Gardaí believe a hit-and-run accident was the cause of damage to a shopping trolley bay at a Tipperary Town supermarket last Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The canopy of the trolley bay located in the car park of Dunnes Stores on the Limerick Road was damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this incident should contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.