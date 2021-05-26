Virtual civic reception planned to honour Tipperary Senior Footballers and commemorate Bloody Sunday

Tipperary County Council will host a virtual civic reception tomorrow (Thursday) to celebrate and honour the success of the Tipperary Senior Football team in last year's All-Ireland championship and commemorate the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park during the War of Independence.

The civic reception will be streamed live at 8pm tomorrow at https://www.facebook.com/tipperarycc.

Tipperary's Senior Footballers made history last winter by winning their first Munster title in 85 years and reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tipperary has special reason to commemorate Bloody Sunday as its football team was playing Dublin at Croke Park that day when British forces entered the grounds and opened fire on players and spectators. Grangemockler footballer Michael Hogan was one of those killed in the massacre. Tipperary County Council's plans to commemorate the centenary last November by hosting a special council meeeting were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

A recording of the civic reception will be available on Tipperary County Council's website: www.tipperarycoco.ie from Friday, May 28