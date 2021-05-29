Children bitten by dogs at GAA Grounds means ban now in place at some Tipperary venues



Important notice for GAA grounds

Following two biting incidents by dogs on children at GAA grounds (not Mullinahone), Mullinahone GAA Club have been instructed by GAA insurance that dogs with exception of Guide Dogs or Therapy Dogs are no longer allowed on GAA ground. For further details contact GAA officers.

Mass is Back in our Parish

Each of the three weekend Masses arranged for Mullinahone last weekend took place with good congregations in spite of the unpleasant weather.

St. Michael’s Church has been sanctioned to have 100 people at each Mass (two pods of 50 people) or 300 people in the Church at the three Masses. Our thanks to the ushers who see that social distance etc. is kept.

Hopefully, with more and more people being vaccinated there will be less and less chance of people getting or passing on Covid.

A take up in the weather would also allow more parishioners to attend Mass in the yard outside the Church as many did last Summer in the early days of Covid.



Parish Newsletter

Anniversaries Saturday, May 22 at 8pm Nell and Ned Ryan, Chapel Street.

Pray for Theresa Collins nee Ryan, Dublin and formerly Ballinacloughy who died recently.

Pray for John Sheehan, Ballydavid and Elm Park, Clonmel whose Month’s Mind Mass will take place in St. Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Saturday June 5.

Parish on Line Lotto

Congratulations to Celia Commins, our Lucky Dip winner. The jackpot was not won, so it will be worth €1,250 next time. Best of luck to all.

Join at www.ourfund raiser.ie/org/mullinahone



Religious Services

The following protective measures continue to apply: 2m social distancing guidelines (members of the same household can sit/stand close together). Face Coverings should be worn Where possible, separate points of entrance and exit to the Church should be clearly marked. No congregation by people outside the Church before or after any service Stewards on site to assist in this regard.

It is advised that other religious ceremonies, such as First Holy Communions and Confirmations should not take place at this time.



Community Council News

Parish Magazine - A small committee has recently been formed to examine the possibilities of producing our Parish Magazine for 2021. More details will follow shortly.



400 Club Draw

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual format for the 400 Club Draw could not be maintained this year. We are now proposing that we hold two draws each month starting in mid July and ending in mid December. We will be in touch with the draw promoters in the near future.

Subject to Government regulations, we have decided to hold our Annual General Meeting on Wednesday July 14, 2021.

Local Lotto

Jackpot 10/05/2021 Jackpot €5,950. Number Drawn 3,13,23 and 30. Match 3 winners at €75 each Breda Walsh and Pat Ryan.

Split the Pot Draw

Congratulations to Rosie Treacy who collected €155. To enter just write your name and phone number on the brown envelope provided with €2 and pop in the boxes located in your local shops.

Mullinahone FC

Under 7 (born 2014) and under 8 (born 2013). Training will be on Friday evenings from 5.50 to 6.50. Registration (€20 per child). First training session was on Friday last, May 21.

On the day of each training session, a Covid declaration must be completed.

Under 9 (born 2012) and under 10 (born 2011) training will be on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 o’clock. Registration €20 per child. First training session was on Wednesday, May 19.

On the day of each training session, a Covid declaration must be completed.