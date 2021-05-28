Tipperary musicians will bring music back to the streets of Clonmel this weekend

Local musicians Matt Roche and Dean Morrissey are delighted to announce that they will play a few hours of live music from 12.30-3.30pm at the Main Guard in Clonmel this Saturday.

"It will be great to bring music to the streets of Clonmel again and hopefully that continues into the pubs soon enough too," Matt says in a Facebook post.

"It’s our first outing and we are doing it for Mental Health Ireland, and we will be sponsoring a local charity in our next outing.

Above: The first gig will raise funds for Mental Health Ireland



"Any support is very welcome and we hope to see you there."