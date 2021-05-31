Wet Wet Wet in Tipperary - May was wettest in 28 years

There are two days left in May as these notes are being compiled. Some things are already becoming clear.

Although rainfall began in May with a perfectly fine day, the month is going to turn out very wet indeed with May 2021 being the wettest May locally since 1993 (28 years ago).

Rainfall records began to be kept locally in 1980. All the great floods and storms since have been recorded.

May 1993 had nine of the first 12 days completely dry and yet total rainfall during May 1993 was 149.4mm on 19 days. It looks as if this May will not reach that magic figure as the final few days of the month are forecast to be dry. We’ll wait and see how much rain is added to the 139.0mm which has already fallen this month.

What a contrast to last year when the first Covid lockdown was taking place. May 2020 had only 18.8mm on 8 days as we began to walk our 2 miles or so on the roads. It was certainly great weather for building behind closed doors/gates.

Next week we’ll let you know the final rainfall figures for May 2021.