CHECK IT OUT! - Drive-in Bingo back in Tipperary this Bank Holiday weekend

DRIVE-IN BINGO IN GOLDEN ON BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY



We are delighted to announce that our very popular drive in Bingo will return to our Golden Kilfeacle GAA Grounds on Bank Holiday Monday, June 7 at 3pm.

Gates will open from 1pm.

Over €4,000 in prize money will be given out on the day.

Books usual price and all bingo committee looking forward to welcoming everyone back for this very popular event.