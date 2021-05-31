New graveyard needed in County Tipperary - Do you have a site for sale?

The Parish Council in New Inn are looking for anyone in parish especially around the village but not necessarily who could see their way to selling between a half an acre to 3/4 of an acre for a graveyard.

The Parish Council need to plan, and we do require this for down the line.



If you have a site for sale please contact John Hally or Chris Clifford or Padraig Fitzgerald.



Also, anyone with a Headstone in the Old graveyard, could you please clean them if possible. Many thanks!