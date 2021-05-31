New graveyard needed in County Tipperary - Do you have a site for sale?
GRAVEYARD WANTED
The Parish Council in New Inn are thinking ahead with regards a new graveyard for the parish. Do you have a suitable site for sale in the locality?
The Parish Council in New Inn are looking for anyone in parish especially around the village but not necessarily who could see their way to selling between a half an acre to 3/4 of an acre for a graveyard.
The Parish Council need to plan, and we do require this for down the line.
If you have a site for sale please contact John Hally or Chris Clifford or Padraig Fitzgerald.
Also, anyone with a Headstone in the Old graveyard, could you please clean them if possible. Many thanks!
