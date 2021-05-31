Marking the Modreeny Ambush of June 1921

ONE hundred years ago, on June 3, two groups of men came head-to-head in one of the last major incidents of the War of Independence on the road between Cloughjordan and Borrisokane.



On that June morning, the Active Service Unit (Flying Column) of the Tipperary (No.1) Brigade, supported by local volunteers from Company Cloughjordan, attacked a much larger and better armed contingent of the Royal Irish Constabulary, more than half of whom were Black and Tans.



The attack took place on the road near the Modreeny area. It was by no means a one-sided encounter and the outcome was in doubt for much of the engagement.

There can be little doubt that the losses inflicted on the Royal Irish Constabulary, in the Modreeny Ambush, played a significant role in forcing the British Government to negotiate “The Truce” which came into effect the following month on July 11, 1921.

The ambush was widely reported nationally and internationally, appearing in newspapers in America, England and Australia.

The Cloughjordan Heritage Group is marking the Modreeny Ambush online June 3 as the final event in this year’s programme for the annual Cloughjordan Honours Thomas MacDonagh Weekend.

Ger Heffernan, a member of the Heritage Group, has carried out extensive research on the ambush; the planning, engagement of the local Irish Republican Brigade and the Royal Irish Constabulary and the fatalities on that day. He will present a fully illustrated talk on the subject.

The Heritage Group is grateful for the support of the Cloughjordan Drama Group, and friends, in facilitating re-enactments of some of the activity during the ambush.

You can register for the free illustrated talk, presented by Ger Heffernan, by sending an email to: macdonaghweekend @gmail.com



Those registered will be sent a link before the session. The latest information is available on macdonaghheritage.ie

This event is supported by The Department of Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Tipperary Co. Co., Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Ireland’s Ancient East.