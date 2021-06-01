Tipperary one of the counties most likely to require call-out from air ambulance

The Irish Community Air Ambulance and Macra na Feirme have launched a joint campaign to appeal to all rural communities to exercise care as activity in rural Ireland increases during the summer months.

A busy silage season, increased traffic on the roads and more children moving about farms all combine to present an increased likelihood of serious incidents that could result in the Irish Community Air Ambulance being tasked to rural locations.

Statistics from the Community Air Ambulance show that the summer months are the busiest for the heli-med service, with the highest number of call-outs during 2020 occurring in July. Road traffic accidents account for the most incidents, with farm accidents and falls from heights requiring a regular response from the Millstreet-based service.

There have been 38 farming-related taskings so far in 2021. These include incidents involving PTO (power take-off shafts), machinery, falls from heights and animal attacks. In total, the service has responded to 233 calls since the start of the year.

While Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford are the counties most likely to require the air ambulance, the helicopter was also tasked in 2021 to counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway.

The Community Air Ambulance and Macra na Feirme are launching a social media campaign to highlight that while the service is available to those in need, exercising care and engaging in best practice can dramatically reduce the risk of incident.