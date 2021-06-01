Gardaí investigate theft of artwork from Clonmel bridge

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a piece of artwork comprising nine oars mounted on a wooden display board at the Gashouse Bridge in Clonmel.

The artwork created by artist Kriti Khatri is called Lifeline of the Boatmen. It was stolen sometime between last Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28.

Lifeline of the Boatmen was erected last summer for the Clonmel Junction Festival's Boatmen of Clonmel Art Trail. The oars feature handpainted boating scenes.

A Garda spokesperson appealed to any person with information in relation to the theft of the artwork or who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of where it was located at the Gashouse Bridge last Thursday and Friday to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.