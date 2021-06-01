Exciting collection of poetry and prose by Tipperary writers launched

Around Each Bend, a new collection of poetry and prose by Tipperary writers was launched this week by Cllr. Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council accompanied by the featured writers and by Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian; Melanie Scott, Arts Officer and Margaret Galvin, Editor of the publication.

The publication was developed over the past number of months through an open call and invited process and includes work by 48 writers from all over the County.

Cathaoirleach Michael Smith described ‘Around Each Bend’ as a collection of impressively accomplished writers from across County Tipperary, a groundswell of talent bursting from the towns, villages, fields, streams, motorways and boreens of the county.

"This is a collection inspired by this place, which is of this place and this time. Our congratulations to all of the 48 writers who share the joy of language and the essence of life with us in these pages and heartfelt thanks to Margaret Galvin for her expertise in ensuring their voices are heard”, the Cathaoirleach said.



Margaret Galvin, Editor proudly acknowledges that “This collection brings together the work of forty-eight contemporary Tipperary writers. A few are internationally regarded figures with a number of acclaimed collections to their credit; others are appearing in print for the first time.

"All are serious practitioners, tirelessly working to develop and hone their craft.” Margaret added that “‘Around Each Bend’ from Templetuohy to Clogheen, Tipperary people are writing.

"They are taking fire from one another in writing groups, finding encouragement and valuable critique amongst the like-minded in The Poetry Plus Movement (Carrick-on-Suir), Slievenamon Revival Group, Excel (Tipperary), the Cabragh Wetlands Group, Thurles and the Rosetta Group in Nenagh, proudly proclaiming its thirty years in existence”.

The publication will be available to borrow through the Tipperary Libraries network throughout County Tipperary and limited copies of the publication may also be purchased from Tipperary Arts Office by emailing artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie.