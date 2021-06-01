Tipperary County Council intends to "take in charge" Boherlahan housing estate

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice of its intention to "take in charge" a private housing estate in Boherlahan.

The council intends to declare take in charge the West Meadows estate in the village and declare its roads to be public roads under the Roads Act 1993 to 2015 and Planning and Development Acts 2000.

A Map showing details of West Meadows, Boherlahan, Cashel may be inspected by appointment only at the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District, Civic, Offices, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, County Tipperary, from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, from Monday, May 24 to Monday, June 28 (excluding bank holidays) or view online at www.tipperarycoco.ie.

Objections or representations relating to this may be made in writing to Marcus O' Connor, Director of Services, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, County Tipperary no later than 12:00 noon on Tuesday 13 July 2021.