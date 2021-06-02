Tipperary councillors to get list of gardaí assigned to communities

Councillors are to receive the names of community gardaí assigned to communities across Tipperary so they can inform their constituents.

Tipperary Garda Chief Superintendent, Derek Smart, agreed to circulate the list of community gardaí to councillors at Tipperary County Council’s latest Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Clonmel Borough District Mayor Cllr Siobhán Ambrose requested the list as a lot of people don't know the community garda assigned to their area

. “We don’t need mobile phone numbers, just the names of who covers what areas so people at least have a name to ask for when they ring a garda station,” she explained.