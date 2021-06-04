Two week extension for submission of entries to Tipperary Business Awards

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Aylward has announced an extension of two weeks to the deadline of the Tipperary Business Awards.

Online applications will be accepted at www.countytipperarychamber.com until Friday, June 18. The extension granted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is a public acknowledgement of all the hard work so many County Tipperary businesses have been putting in behind the scenes in recent weeks to get their businesses reopened in line with public health guidelines.

Ms Aylward said: “We felt that with so many businesses simply too busy preparing to reopen in recent weeks, it was only fair to extend the deadline. We have had an amazing reaction to the awards this year with a record number of applications received however, some categories which traditionally are the first to fill like Best in Retail and Best in Food, Beverage and Hospitality were notably slower than normal, a sure sign that the focus of such businesses was on reopening.

"We conducted some research and the result was that if businesses had more time to get open and properly up and running, they would be in a better position to enter the awards.

"There was a very strong appetite for an extension so we are pushing out the deadline for applications by a further two weeks to Friday, June 18 and wish all those who have and those who are about to reopen the very best of luck with it," she continued.

Ms Aylward pointed out that the Chamber encourages not just those reopening to apply but any Tipperary based business to submit an application online. “There are thirteen categories you can enter and it will take about ten minutes to apply online via our website.

"It is completely free to enter so that ten minutes you set aside to apply could be the best decision you make for your business all year."

There are thirteen sponsors on board to recognise excellence in their awards category and these include; Best Employer sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet, Best in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards sponsored by Infosys Ireland, Best in Sustainability sponsored by MSD Ireland, Best in Retail sponsored by Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Best in Micro Business sponsored by Medite, Best Not for Profit sponsored by Abbott Ireland, S.M.E of the Year Award sponsored by A.I.B., Best Start-Up or New Emerging Business sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, Best in Tourism, Sports, Art and Culture sponsored by C&C Group, Best in Marketing Excellence sponsored by O’Gorman, Brannigan, Purtill & Co., Best in Food, Beverage and Hospitality sponsored by ABP Food Group, Best in Technology and Innovation sponsored by Sepam and Best Large Business sponsored by Camida while the Wrap Party is sponsored by Red PR & Communications.

