Get a flavour of the Munster Vales this summer

Summer is starting in the wondrous Munster Vales which means that you can now experience exactly what Ireland’s most diverse region has to offer. It’s the perfect location to enjoy a relaxing foodie break. Take a trip through the counties of Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick and across five mountain ranges, to discover the history of Munster Vales while also treating your taste buds to some delicious food!

Start your Munster Vales experience in Limerick. The Old Bank B&B in Bruff offers great food served by award winning butcher Pat and wonderful baker Miriam. After a restful night’s sleep, you will be served a fresh home cooked breakfast made to order from their extensive menu of locally sourced fresh quality ingredients, including handmade sausages, bacon & Irish puddings from Pat’s award winning butcher shop. Miriam’s home baking includes pastries, muffins, scones and brown soda bread. Or try their omelettes, pancakes, fresh fruits & yogurts along with a selection of teas and see just what makes their breakfast famous!

The Old Bank is also the perfect base to explore the surrounding region. You can stay on a self catering basis for a weekend (two night minimum stays). There is also a 10% discount for a second night stay for the B&B. Ballyhoura also has several historical sites including Lough Gur, Kilmallock Medieval town and the JFK dedicated museum that you’ll definitely want to explore. Visit: https://www.theoldbank.ie/ Self-Catering/

Continue your Munster Vales experience in Tipperary with a visit to Cashel Farmhouse. Learn all about cheese-making at the home of the renowned Cashel Blue and Crozier Blue cheeses. During this unique visitor experience, experts share their philosophy about making cheese and the history of the family run business. There are also tastings of sheep and cow milk, cheese curd, young and mature cheeses. You’ll also get tips on other great food experiences and the opportunity to buy quality, local cheese. Visit: https://munstervales.com/en/ plan-a-trip/cashel-farmhouse- cheesemakers

Then, later that evening, why not call in to the fabulous Hotel Minella located in Clonmel for a bite to eat. Hotel Minella’s restaurant offers a relaxing dining experience using local and seasonal ingredients. The hotel offers great facilities such as its award winning 20 metre deck level swimming pool and separate children’s pool area along with a Jacuzzi, Swedish Sauna and Turkish Steam Room. Visit: https://munstervales.com/en/ plan-a-trip/hotel-minella

You won’t forget a visit to Dungarvan Brewery in Waterford. Enjoy the brewery tour and tasting experience while also having a go at making your own beer to bring home with you! While visiting, drop into Barron’s Coffee House on the square in Cappoquin for some tasty treats. Steeped in history & tradition, Barron’s pride themselves in providing bread and confectionery using the finest quality ingredients and recipes that have been passed down through five generations. Visit: https://munstervales.com/en/ plan-a-trip/dungarvan-brewing- company

End your Munster Vales experience with a visit to Cork. Make sure you stop at the Café Townhouse in Doneraile for some delicious afternoon tea before travelling on to Mallow Castle. Situated on acres of land overlooking the River Blackwater this sixteenth century fortified house is one of three buildings on site along with the “new” Mallow Castle.

Immerse yourself in the heart of the Munster Vales and enjoy some unforgettable tasty food and drink, while also experiencing the beautiful heritage and history that Munster Vales has to offer!