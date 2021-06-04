Assault incidents in one Tipperary Garda district have increased by 97%

The number of assaults reported in Clonmel Garda District nearly doubled in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the latest crime statistics for the county.

Tipperary Garda Division Chief Superintendent, Derek Smart, told a Tipperary County Council Joint Policing Committee meeting that 65 assaults were reported in the Clonmel District, which also includes Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard, between January and May 1 compared to 33 over the same period last year.

The 14 assault incidents reported in Tipperary Garda District between January and April represented a 75% increase compared to the same period last year. However that rise is based on an already very low number of cases.

DISPUTES

Meanwhile in Cahir, Thurles and Nenagh Garda Districts, the number of assaults reported to gardaí dropped by between 23% and 27% over the first four months of this year.

In Cahir Garda District, the number of incidents was 17 compared to 22 over the same period in 2020.

Overall, there were 129 assaults reported in county Tipperary over this four month time span, which represents a 21% rise on the number of such crimes reported during the same months last year.

The biggest increase was in minor assaults. Ninety-four of these assaults were reported countywide compared to 76 between January and May 1 last year, representing a 24% increase.

The number of assault causing harm offences rose by 13% from 31 to 35.

Chief Supt Smart said many of the assaults were related to substance abuse and some arose from the escalation of family disputes, particularly between brothers.

He pointed out that there was a 6% increase in garda detections of assault crimes across the Tipperary Garda Division.

He said gardaí experienced difficulty with the detection of minor assaults because in a lot of incidents people make an initial complaint but don’t follow through.