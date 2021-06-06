Tipperary council's decision on MSD plant extension planning application delayed

Tipperary County Council has delayed a decision on MSD’s application for another extension to its pharmaceutical plant near Carrick-on-Suir until it receives more information on the project.

The council was due to decide last week on the multinational’s application seeking permission for a 3,266sqm pilot plant at MSD Ballydine but instead opted to seek further information on the application.

The Health & Safety Authority has advised the local authority to do this in a submission it lodged with the planning application.

In the submission, the HSA explained it had “insufficient information to provide technical advice on the application” to the local authority.

Submission author Dermot O’Callaghan of the Chemical Production & Storage section of the HSA, said the applicant had “not provided a cost benefit analysis and summary of the risk analysis as required by the HSA’s significant modification guidance document in this planning application”.

The HSA submission concludes by pointing out that the authority will be in a position to provide advice to the council within four weeks of receiving the requested information on the project.

MSD Ballydine Ireland submitted the planning application for the three-storey high pilot plant on March 30 and the HSA submission is the only one the council received in relation to the proposal.

If granted planning approval, the pilot plant will lead to the creation of 24 long term jobs at MSD Ballydine with 300 people employed during construction of the building. Construction is currently underway at MSD Ballydine on a new 6,400sqm Research & Development and Formulation building, which was granted planning permission last August. It will result in the creation of about 20 new jobs at the facility when it’s completed in 2023. About 200 workers are involved in its construction.