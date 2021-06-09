Full-time position available with local plumbing and drain cleaning company

A local plumbing and drain cleaning company which offers a nationwide service to well-established customers, is presently looking for a plumber/service engineer who can join our team.

The Role

This is a full-time permanent position. Van and tools supplied. Good rates paid.

Minimum two years experience in the following areas

· Plumbing

· Drain Cleaning

· General Maintenance

· Some electrical would be an advantage



Main duties and responsibilities

The main duties and responsibilities of the ideal candidate will be the maintenance and upkeep of all of our clients premises, because of the nature of the work this may involve emergency call-outs. The successful candidate will be required to work one weekend out of every five.

It is important that the successful candidate be well organised and adept at problem-solving. Have good communication skills and have attention to detail.

· Safe Pass

· Manual Handling Certificate

For More information please call: 087 093 4625