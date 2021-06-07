Tipperary company is one in five in Munster selected for Backing Business initiative

Virgin Media’s Backing Business initiative has selected its five Munster-based businesses to undergo a complete digital transformation worth €100,000.

The initiative, which launched on May 4 to find and support five businesses from across the region, received 149 applicants in just two weeks.

One of the selected businesses is Tipperary-based food company Rívesci, which produces award-winning handmade condiments that appear on menus in cafes and bistros around the country.

The aim of the campaign is to help small businesses benefit from new online consumer spending patterns, with support from industry experts to help raise their ecommerce offering to the next level.

The five selected businesses will get a share of the overall €100,000 in support and will also benefit hugely from the expertise and insights of each of the Virgin Media Backing Business partners.

This includes one year of free fibre business broadband with Virgin Media Business, an online Shopify Store built by Milk Bottle Labs and business development support and full membership of Digital Business Ireland's extensive network.

They will also receive mentoring in digital marketing from their Local Enterprise Office and the overall initiative is supported with programme funding from Permanent TSB.

Co-founded by Shannon Forrest and Michelin Star trained chef Declan Malone, Rivesci launched in September 2019 at Clonmel Applefest, offering cooked from scratch dishes from their 1976 vintage caravan.

Up until mid March of 2020 they traded at The Quay car park in Clonmel and Clonmel Farmer’s Market every week.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Rívesci pivoted their business to become full-time condiment makers and appear at markets irregularly, so it’s best to check out the social media channels for updates.