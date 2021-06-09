Tipperary teacher's mad cap ‘496’ km run for C-SAW Suicide Awareness Service

For the month of June, Clonmel man Liam O’Reilly is taking on a fundraiser for C-SAW, the community suicide awareness service based on William Street in Clonmel.

This “496 Challenge” involves “running the date” - that is to run the date in kilometres, beginning with 1km on June 1 and finishing with 31km on July 1, hopefully pounding out 496km along the way.

For variety (and sanity) Liam will be mixing it up with piggy-back runs, backwards runs, litter pick-ups, fancy dress, hills and mountains and maybe even some busking…it should be good craic!

According to Liam:

“Mental health services have never been more important and yet, in recent years, have been chronically underfunded. C-SAW was established to raise awareness of and reduce the number of suicides in South Tipperary and provide support to people who have been bereaved by these tragedies. Their continued work since then has had a profound effect.

“Thank you to all the donors so far - my extremely generous and supportive colleagues in Clonmel CTI, Ian Purcell and his fit and fun-loving disciples in Team IP and my family and friends and other random acts of kindness from strangers,” said Liam, a secondary school teacher at CTI, Clonmel.

If you’d like to donate, please visit:

https://www.idonate.ie/ 496challenge

If you’d like to follow updates from the challenge or maybe even join in for a run, you can visit Liam’s blog at:

A Running Fundraiser in aid of C-SAW Clonmel (wordpress.com)

Or you can find Liam on Strava: www.strava.com